Gold worth Rs 30 lakh seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit foiled bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 30 lakh and cigarettes at Chennai airport. On Friday, Mohamed Gani, 36, of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates Airlines was intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold. On personal search, three gold cut bits, weighing 65 grams, were recovered from his trouser pocket. A gold ingot, weighing 242 grams, was recovered from rubbery spread concealed inside his rectum.

Totally, 307 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.2 lakh and cigarettes (worth Rs 64,000), were seized. On Thursday morning, the officers intercepted Mohamed Ansari, 28, of Ramananthapuram, who had arrived from Dubai. On extraction of rubbery material found in his rectum, 455 grams of gold, worth Rs 17.8 lakh, was recovered.