Home Cities Chennai

This Kozhambu is easy to digest

Veena Mani Do not confuse Ki Ra Kozhambu for the leafy curry most south Indians know and love.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ki Ra Kozhambu talks of birds, the sky and everything around us

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veena Mani Do not confuse Ki Ra Kozhambu for the leafy curry most south Indians know and love. This one is a play that was staged by Perch at the South Indian People’s Theatre Festival on Friday. The play — a kuzhambu of folk stories by Ki Rajanarayanan — was lighthearted and playful. Organised by the Madras Kerala Samaj and Tamil Andy Progressive Writers and Artists Association, the street play follows the traditional format as interactive performance.

In fact, it was more of a musical than a play, with theatre artists Anand Sami, Ravindra Vijay and Maya Krishnan opening the show by asking the audience how stories should begin. The play talked of birds, the sky and everything around us. The gap between the sky and earth could be seen as a metaphor for the distance between man and simplicity. The cast sang to the current plight of man, who wants to build skyscrapers and helipads and what not.

The script also emphasised on how classical music is enjoyed by the average man, but only when it is presented as a fusion of genres. The characters on stage serenaded the audience with a love story between the sky and the earth, which birthed the sun and the moon. The Gods in heaven could no longer reach the men on the earth as the gap between the sky and the earth had widened — symbolic of man’s growing distance from spirituality.

Despite the seriousness of the themes, the tone was playful and peppered with humour. Each topic was narrated with such ease that the heaviness of the subjects did not bog down either the p l ay or the audience. The play is directed by Rajiv Krishna and costume design is by Kaveri Lalchand. The South Indian People’s Theatre Festival will stage plays in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu at Madras Kerala Samaj, Kilpauk till October 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp