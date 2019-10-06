Home Cities Chennai

350 buses to stop farther from Chennai Central station

Over  350 MTC buses plying to Broadway through the EVR Periyar Salai will now stop about 150 metres away from the main building of the Central station.

Published: 06th October 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police regulating buses at the bus stop, which is yet to be set up, at Central metro station on a trial basis | D Sampath kumar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over  350 MTC buses plying to Broadway through the EVR Periyar Salai will now stop about 150 metres away from the main building of the Central station. From there, buses will run towards Broadway without going inside Central station.

On Saturday, on a trial basis Chennai traffic police asked MTC buses to stop at the new stop and routed them towards Southern Railway headquarters on EVR Periyar Salai without allowing them to enter Central station.

Vehicular movement gets slowed down on EVR Periyar Salai during office hours mainly due to congestion at Central station, say traffic police. They say the decision was taken with an objective to decongest areas around Central station. The official added that buses coming from Hutton Bridge (Stanley viaduct) on Pallavan Salai will continue to be operated into Central station. “So rail passengers will have buses to reach Broadway and the move will not affect any commuters,” the official said.  

“Stopping of buses at Central metro station has not been approved by MTC yet. We will officially provide stopping only after building bus shelters. Accordingly, the decision to bypass Central station bus stop also will be finalized,” said K Ganesan, Managing director of MTC. Some passengers rued that they would now have to walk inside the station carrying their luggage.

Buses entering Central
Route numbers of buses now entering Central station from Egmore and Periamet: 
7B, 7E, 7F, 7H, 7K, 7M, 10A, 10E, 11B, 15A, 15B, 15F, 15G, 20, 20A, 27B cut, 38C, 42, 42B, 42C, 42D, 50, 53, 53A, 53E, 64C, 64K 71D, 71E, 71H, 71V, 101, 120, 120F, 120G, 120K, 142B,150 and 242.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTC Chennai Central
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp