350 buses to stop farther from Chennai Central station

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 350 MTC buses plying to Broadway through the EVR Periyar Salai will now stop about 150 metres away from the main building of the Central station. From there, buses will run towards Broadway without going inside Central station.

On Saturday, on a trial basis Chennai traffic police asked MTC buses to stop at the new stop and routed them towards Southern Railway headquarters on EVR Periyar Salai without allowing them to enter Central station.

Vehicular movement gets slowed down on EVR Periyar Salai during office hours mainly due to congestion at Central station, say traffic police. They say the decision was taken with an objective to decongest areas around Central station. The official added that buses coming from Hutton Bridge (Stanley viaduct) on Pallavan Salai will continue to be operated into Central station. “So rail passengers will have buses to reach Broadway and the move will not affect any commuters,” the official said.

“Stopping of buses at Central metro station has not been approved by MTC yet. We will officially provide stopping only after building bus shelters. Accordingly, the decision to bypass Central station bus stop also will be finalized,” said K Ganesan, Managing director of MTC. Some passengers rued that they would now have to walk inside the station carrying their luggage.

Buses entering Central

Route numbers of buses now entering Central station from Egmore and Periamet:

7B, 7E, 7F, 7H, 7K, 7M, 10A, 10E, 11B, 15A, 15B, 15F, 15G, 20, 20A, 27B cut, 38C, 42, 42B, 42C, 42D, 50, 53, 53A, 53E, 64C, 64K 71D, 71E, 71H, 71V, 101, 120, 120F, 120G, 120K, 142B,150 and 242.