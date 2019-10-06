Home Cities Chennai

Rs 808 crore collected as property, profession tax

During the first half of the financial year 2019-2020, Greater Chennai Corporation collected `607.38 crore as property tax and `201.59 as profession tax, totalling `808.97 crore, a release noted. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the first half of the financial year 2019-2020, Greater Chennai Corporation collected Rs 607.38 crore as property tax and `201.59 as profession tax, totalling Rs 808.97 crore, a release noted. 

This is twice the sum the civic body collected during the corresponding period last financial year, which was Rs 320.21 crore as property tax and Rs 171.40 crore as profession tax, totalling Rs 491.61 crore, the release said.

Meanwhile, as part of dengue prevention measures, the corporation collected a fine of Rs 32 lakhs in the past two months from owners of houses and buildings. The release said about 3,000 officials spread out inspecting around 500 houses per zonal division. 

They inspected around 9,000 new private buildings, 1,665 government buildings and 808 abandoned houses to ensure that mosquitoes did not breed there. The civic body has advised 387 government and corporation hospitals and 652 private hospitals to ensure speedy treatment for dengue patients. Since September, the civic body had reported about 100 dengue cases. 

