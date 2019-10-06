‘Wild run’ at zoo enters Asian Book of Records

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind marathon, a special ‘wild run’, organised by Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur here, on the zoo premises on Saturday, has found place in Asian Book of Records as the largest fun run inside the zoo. The motto of the event was conserving wildlife.

Every year, wildlife week is celebrated in the first week of October. In this context, Vandalur zoo organized India’s first five-km run inside the zoo. More than 1,500 persons participated. The run was more significant as it was a silent and low wastage event.

It was presided by Principal Secretary, Environment and Forests Shambu Kallolikar, and other top forest officials. It was co-sponsored by Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Kamaraj Port Trust, Indian Oil Corporation, Cognizant Technologies and Crescent College.