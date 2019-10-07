Home Cities Chennai

Food delivery agent knocked down by drunk driver in Chennai's Nungambakkam

Twenty-year-old Bharat from Kotturpuram was having tea from a cycle vendor when a speeding car mowed him down.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Two wheeler accident, Scooter accident

Picture for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever wondered what the food delivery agents go through while delivering food to us. Probably not... Little do we care what time it is or how the weather is outside when they show up at our doorsteps with a hearty smile and yummy food.

Twenty-year-old Bharat from Kotturpuram is one such delivery agent and during the wee hours of Sunday, he was knocked down and seriously injured by a man who couldn’t control his car after he had allegedly gulped down one too many drinks. While Bharat was sipping a refreshing cup of tea while waiting for an order in Nungambakkam, K Surya (24) of Valasaravakkam, a local businessman, rammed into Bharat’s bike.

“At around 1.15 am, Bharat was having tea from a cycle vendor outside a restaurant while waiting to pick up an order. A speeding car coming from Gemini bridge and going towards Chetpet took a right turn at Valluvar Kottam high road. The driver lost control and knocked down Bharath who was sitting on his bike. The car also hit a closed petty shop,” said an investigation officer. In the incident, Bharat suffered injuries on his head and hands and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Police said Surya was returning from a party with his friends. The police officer said they so were high that they couldn’t even make a phone call when taken to the police station. Police sources said that they claimed to be the friends with a famous Kollywood actor. 

Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Punishment for driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).  The accused was arrested and remanded under judicial custody on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai accident Nungambakkam Chennai delivery man accident
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp