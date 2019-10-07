Food delivery agent knocked down by drunk driver in Chennai's Nungambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever wondered what the food delivery agents go through while delivering food to us. Probably not... Little do we care what time it is or how the weather is outside when they show up at our doorsteps with a hearty smile and yummy food.

Twenty-year-old Bharat from Kotturpuram is one such delivery agent and during the wee hours of Sunday, he was knocked down and seriously injured by a man who couldn’t control his car after he had allegedly gulped down one too many drinks. While Bharat was sipping a refreshing cup of tea while waiting for an order in Nungambakkam, K Surya (24) of Valasaravakkam, a local businessman, rammed into Bharat’s bike.

“At around 1.15 am, Bharat was having tea from a cycle vendor outside a restaurant while waiting to pick up an order. A speeding car coming from Gemini bridge and going towards Chetpet took a right turn at Valluvar Kottam high road. The driver lost control and knocked down Bharath who was sitting on his bike. The car also hit a closed petty shop,” said an investigation officer. In the incident, Bharat suffered injuries on his head and hands and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Police said Surya was returning from a party with his friends. The police officer said they so were high that they couldn’t even make a phone call when taken to the police station. Police sources said that they claimed to be the friends with a famous Kollywood actor.

Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Punishment for driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs). The accused was arrested and remanded under judicial custody on Sunday.