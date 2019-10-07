Home Cities Chennai

Mint Clock Tower in Chennai frozen at 5:20

It requires continues maintenance and monitoring as for every 30 hours, a staff has to wind the key for the clock to function.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mint Clock Tower frozen at 5:20 at Vallalar Nagar

Mint Clock Tower frozen at 5:20 at Vallalar Nagar | D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dial of the Mint Clock Tower continues to be frozen at 5:20 ever since it stopped working in 2018. When Express reported this in July, Greater Chennai Corporation said it will repair the clock at a cost of Rs 69,000 by that month end. However, two months later, it remains an empty promise.

The clock tower was inaugurated in 1948 by U Krishna Rao, a medical practitioner and the then Mayor of the city. The 60-feet high tower consists of a heavy pendulum, iron plates and a dial with a four-feet diameter. 

It requires continues maintenance and monitoring as for every 30 hours, a staff has to wind the key for the clock to function. There are four other clock towers at Royapettah, Demellows Road, Doveton and Washermanpet. 

Though the first three clock towers are popular, the history of the one at Washermanpet is less known.
Corporation officials said there was a delay in funds being sanctioned. ‘’It will be repaired by the end of this year,’’ an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mint Clock Tower Greater Chennai Corporation Chennai clock tower
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp