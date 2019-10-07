Mint Clock Tower in Chennai frozen at 5:20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dial of the Mint Clock Tower continues to be frozen at 5:20 ever since it stopped working in 2018. When Express reported this in July, Greater Chennai Corporation said it will repair the clock at a cost of Rs 69,000 by that month end. However, two months later, it remains an empty promise.

The clock tower was inaugurated in 1948 by U Krishna Rao, a medical practitioner and the then Mayor of the city. The 60-feet high tower consists of a heavy pendulum, iron plates and a dial with a four-feet diameter.

It requires continues maintenance and monitoring as for every 30 hours, a staff has to wind the key for the clock to function. There are four other clock towers at Royapettah, Demellows Road, Doveton and Washermanpet.

Though the first three clock towers are popular, the history of the one at Washermanpet is less known.

Corporation officials said there was a delay in funds being sanctioned. ‘’It will be repaired by the end of this year,’’ an official said.