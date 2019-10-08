Gold worth Rs 65.30 lakh seized from air passengers in Chennai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Gold weighing 1.65 kg valued at Rs 65.3 lakh was recovered from five passengers in two separate cases at the airport here, customs officials said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the air intelligence wing of the customs department seized 300 grams of gold from a 32-year-old man on his arrival from Riyadh on Tuesday.

The man, hailing from Uttarakhand, had concealed the gold in a LED lantern that was in his baggage.

In the second incident on Monday, officials intercepted four passengers, all hailing from Tamil Nadu following their suspicious movement on their arrival from Dubai.

On interrogation, the passengers admitted to having concealed the gold in their rectum, officials said, adding the seized contraband weighed 1.35 kg.