Tenders floated for first phase of smart meter project in Chennai

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: TANGEDCO has floated tenders for smart meters in Chennai’s Thyagaraya Nagar at a cost of Rs 120 crores, sources told Express. "Consumers can choose between prepaid and postpaid connections just like mobile connections. Once the balance gets over, power will be disconnected after a warning message," the official said.

It can be recalled that the Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Raj Kumar Singh had said all meters in the country would be smart meters in a span of three years and instructed discoms in the state accordingly, however, according to sources TN is yet to initiate the system.According to observers, even in the first phase not a single meter has been installed.

The smart meter system reduces errors in reading, data entry errors by removing need for manual reading. It can reduce transmission and commercial loses and address billing inefficiencies. These meters, connected through a web-based monitoring system, would enhance revenue and serve as a crucial tool in power sector reforms. Owing to fund crunch, TANGEDCO was so far unable to select bidders as the company had to shell out more than Rs 3,000 on every instrument to provide meters for free.