Home Cities Chennai

Untreated sewage still being released into Cooum river in Chennai

A steady stream of untreated sewage from Ambattur Industrial Estate enters the river at Golden George Nagar.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage, in a canal at Mogappair West, later mixes with Cooum River on Poonamalai High Road near Maduravoyal

Sewage, in a canal at Mogappair West, later mixes with Cooum River on Poonamalai High Road near Maduravoyal | P Jawahar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State is going all out to restore Cooum, untreated sewage continues to be drained into the river from households and industries. An area near Poonamallee High Road in Mogappair West is a case in example.

A steady stream of untreated sewage can be seen gushing out from under a bridge and on following can be seen mixing with the Cooum close to Golden George Nagar near Maduravoyal. Most plans under the Cooum restoration project, like setting up of treatment plants and plugging sewage outfall, remain only on paper. Due to this, letting out sweage into the river occurs in many places.

CR Balaji, a civic activist who noticed the one in Mogappair West, said though it clearly looked like raw sewage, he couldn’t identify where it originated from when he visited the spot three days ago. "I was shocked to see a steady stream of untreated sewage entering the Cooum. Most sewage outfalls I have seen earlier usually come from broken pipes or stormwater drains. It is difficult for anyone to miss this," added Balaji. Locals said that sewage often stagnates on either side of bridge and claimed that it is coming from industries in Ambattur Estate, a few km away.

People from Ambattur Industrial Estate confirmed it and claimed untreated sewage and effluents are let into the stormwater drains on the North and South sides of the estate by a few companies and individuals. But the manufacturers’ association is unable to identify and nab the culprits, they said. While the estate has two sewage treatment plants and another plant to treat effluents, some do not dispose of liquid waste through these plants. Instead, they let it out into the drains to avoid paying for these facilities.

"We have been constantly raising complaints with Chennai Corporation about it. Many who run small businesses inside the estate, collect raw sewage and effluents that contain acid and let the same into these drains. In turn, this flows to the Cooum and Korattur lake. Due to this, our drains are clogged with silt and are unable to carry excess rainwater to the lakes," said N Sujeesh, president of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association.

An official from the Chennai River Restoration Trust said they are working along with the corporation to stop this outfall, but did not comment further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association Cooum river Chennai sewage waste
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp