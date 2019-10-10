Broken marriage: Man kills mom, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother and tried to kill himself at Pallikarani in the wee hours on Wednesday.Police said Ethiraj was residing with Saraswathi (72) for the past eight months after his wife got separated from him. “On Wednesday morning, Ethiraj slit the throat of his mother who was sleeping and tried to kill himself,” said police. Hearing screams, the neighbours rushed him to the hospital. Probe revealed the accused was frustrated over his failed marriage, and had frequent fights with parents.