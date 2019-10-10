‘Don’ Sridhar’s nephew hacked to death

CHENNAI: A seven-member gang on Tuesday hacked to death the nephew of Sridhar Dhanapal, a notorious rowdy, who allegedly killed himself at Cambodia in 2017.Police said Karunakaran was in the office of his finance firm when the gang entered the premises on the pretext of offering him the Ayudha pooja prasadam and murdered him.Investigations revealed that Karunakaran was involved in a murder reported in Cheyyar a week ago due to previous enmity.Meanwhile, five men surrendered in the Vellore court on Wednesday and the police have launched a hunt for the other two suspects.
