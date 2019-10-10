Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M’s platform for the ignited minds

Ignite 3.0, an inter-school quiz competition, will be held ahead of Shaastra 2020 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on October 19 and 20.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ignite 3.0, an inter-school quiz competition, will be held ahead of Shaastra 2020 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on October 19 and 20.

Shaastra is the annual technical festival of the institution. The third edition of this quiz competition is being conducted to inspire young minds to learn and be competitive. While the quiz is the most important part of the two-day event, it will also be host to other programmes such as workshops, hands-on sessions, lectures and inter-school competitions.

“We want school students to start exploring real-world technology from a very young age in fun-filled ways,” one of the organisers told Express.

Shaastra, the main event will be a four-day festival held from January 3 to 6. Ever since its inception in 2000, it has been an integral part of the technical experience at IIT-M, the organiser said.
For details, visit: ignite.shaastra.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp