IIT-M’s platform for the ignited minds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ignite 3.0, an inter-school quiz competition, will be held ahead of Shaastra 2020 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on October 19 and 20.

Shaastra is the annual technical festival of the institution. The third edition of this quiz competition is being conducted to inspire young minds to learn and be competitive. While the quiz is the most important part of the two-day event, it will also be host to other programmes such as workshops, hands-on sessions, lectures and inter-school competitions.

“We want school students to start exploring real-world technology from a very young age in fun-filled ways,” one of the organisers told Express.

Shaastra, the main event will be a four-day festival held from January 3 to 6. Ever since its inception in 2000, it has been an integral part of the technical experience at IIT-M, the organiser said.

For details, visit: ignite.shaastra.org