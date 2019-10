Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.

ROYAPETTAH: Peters Road, Dr Besant Road, Bharathi Salai, West Cott Road, JJ Khan Road, Gaffore Sahib St, Devaraj St, Gazattee Begum St, and other nearby streets, Balaji Nagar, Part of Ice House.

MITTNAMALLEE: Muthapudhupet, Mittnamallee, Periyar Nagar, Palavedu Road, PTMS, Mittanamallee Colony, CRPF, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Brindavan Nagar, MTM Kandigai, Veerapuram, Veltech, Sothupakkam Salai, Dharga Road, Part of bypass Road, Theerthakarayanpattu, Grandlyne, Vilangadupakkam, Kosappur, Part of Redhills market, Alingivakkam.