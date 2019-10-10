Home Cities Chennai

Unholy nexus of hospital, ‘108 ambulance’ workers?

The hospital was allegedly offering the workers a commission.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:59 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute, the agency that operates ‘108’ ambulance service for the State Health Department, has sacked 10 and suspended 11 staff members after an inquiry revealed that the workers were taking patients to a particular private hospital in the city. The hospital was allegedly offering the workers a commission.

The HR team of the agency began a probe following a tip-off from an insider that a few ambulance staff were getting money from a private hospital and taking patients there, an official source said. Totally, 21 staff were inquired. Among them, 10 were removed from service after allegations were proved. The agency also placed 11 others under suspension and further inquiry is on. The team is collecting more evidence against them. They also will be sacked if charges are proved. The health department also will conduct a separate inquiry and take action, source added.

Meanwhile, another source said, “It has been going on for several months. As per primary information, a particular department in the hospital was engaging these staff to bring patients and paying commission. However, further probe will reveal more details.

According to GVK EMRI officials, staff can take patients to private hospitals with the consent of patient or kin after getting signature in the consent form. “But in the particular case, the staff were receiving commission from the hospital. The bank accounts of the staff were checked. However, there was no formal complaint from patients so far, another source said.

