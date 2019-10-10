Woman held for murdering step-daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her six-year-old step-daughter by pushing her off the terrace of her apartment at Selaiyur on Tuesday. However, the woman initially claimed that the child had accidentally fallen.

Police said Surya Kala (29) and Parthiban (34) of Dharmapurai working in an IT firm in Thoraipakkam, who married three years ago, are residing in a rented apartment at Hastinapuram near Selaiyur. “Parthiban’s first wife Saranya died of some ailment five years ago, leaving behind daughter Ragavi, who was residing with Parthiban after he re-married. About one-and-a-half years ago, Parthiban and Surya had a son Vijay,” said an investigation officer.

“The couple, off late, were quarrelling as Surya claimed that her husband was more affectionate to his daughter than to their son. She was four months pregnant and Parthiban did not want her to have the baby. On Tuesday afternoon, when Surya was at home with Ragavi, she pushed the child from the 25-foot-high terrace of a two-storey building. Later, she called up Parthiban and said that the girl had climbed up the parapet wall of the terrace and accidentally fell,” the officer said.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. During interrogation, Surya confessed to her crime. The police also collected CCTV footage, which showed Parthiban entering the apartment complex and running towards the child’s body.

Surya was remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court in Tambaram on Wednesday and further investigations are on.

Pregnancy issue

The woman has a son and was pregnant again. She committed the crime as her husband wanted the foetus aborted