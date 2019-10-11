Home Cities Chennai

Marital discord: Mother booked for killing girl in suicide pact, son saved

Police say she could have taken the extreme step following fights with her husband

Published: 11th October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a conjugal fight at home, a Bengaluru-based woman allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slitting her throat at the Marina beach before attempting to kill his three-year-old son and herself in the same manner early on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanushya while her mother Pavithra (32) and her son Padmesh have been admitted in different hospitals in the city. Police said Pavithra left her house in Bengaluru after a quarrel with her husband Chandrasekar and reached the city by bus before proceeding to the Marina. Around 7 am, visitors heard cries of children near the shore opposite Vivekananda House and found a woman slitting her neck with a razor blade. They thwarted her attempt and rushed her and her two children to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, said the police.

However, doctors declared Dhanushya brought dead. Padmesh was admitted in the Institute Of Child Health in Egmore and Pavithra in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

On information, the Marina police reached the hospital and sent Dhanushya’s body for postmortem.
Inquiries revealed that following the marital tiff, Pavithra decided to go to Madurai, her hometown, but in a change of mind, boarded a bus to Chennai.

Meanwhile, the police have alerted Chandrasekar, who works as a manager in an automobile firm. Pavithra has been booked on murder charge and will be arrested after she recovers, said the police.

‘Fight with husband’
Pavithra left her house in Bengaluru after a quarrel with her husband Chandrasekar. At 7 am, visitors heard cries of children near opposite Vivekananda House

