One more child succumbs to dengue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 11-month-old boy from Tiruvallur district succumbed to dengue on Friday. According to sources, Nishanth from Maruthavallipuram, who was suffering from fever for the past one week was initially treated at a Primary Health Centre and admitted in Sri Ramachandra hospital at Porur on Wednesday, where he succumbed.

In the first week of this month, two children died at the Institute of Child Health. According to Health department officials, over 3,000 cases have been reported in the State so far. Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar flagged off the ‘Kudineer Nilavembu’ (herbal drink) vehicles from the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Thursday. The department is taking all efforts to prevent dengue deaths, he said, adding special fever clinics had been set up in government hospitals.

Five patients test

Positive at Cuddalore GH



Five new patients, who have tested positive for dengue, were admitted at Cuddalore Government General Hospital on Thursday.



Speaking to Express, M Geetha, deputy director of Health Services said, “The dengue cases being reported are sporadic and not from any single region. However, we have set up several medical camps and employed volunteers to report cases and provide medication.”



“We have also planned a meeting with all pharmacy owners to strictly stop over-the-counter-sale of medicines. As self-medication has become rampant, it had become hard for us to track patients and provide them the best treatment.”