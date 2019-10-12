Home Cities Chennai

PV Sindhu motivates students

 Ace shuttler PV Sindhu felicitated sports achievers and awarded scholarships worth `60 lakh to students at the Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mogappair on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu felicitated sports achievers and awarded scholarships worth Rs 60 lakh to students at the Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mogappair on Thursday. 

Addressing the gathering, she said, “Badminton is my passion and I started playing at the age of eight. I have sacrificed a lot ever since I started playing to achieve my goal, and probably that is why I am standing here as a world champion today.”

The Olympic silver medallist congratulated achievers in various disciplines of sports at the national and international arena, all-rounders of the school and academic toppers. “You lose, you win, and that is how life works. I know I am going to lose some matches in the future, but I also know that it’s not the end and there are so many matches I can win. Set a goal and keep moving towards it,” she said as the audience broke into a loud cheer.

The world champion also took a few questions from the students. When asked who her role model is, she replied, “My father, who was a volleyball player and is an Arjuna awardee. My parents stood by me at all times.” 

“What is the diet that you recommend?” asked one of the students, and Sindhu suggested sports enthusiasts to consume a lot of greens and proteins. 

During the ceremony, Sindhu was also honoured for her exemplary achievement through the years. She was awarded a cheque of `15 lakh by the school management. The school authorities wished her best for the upcoming 2020 Olympics at Tokyo.

Comments

