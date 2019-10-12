Rajan Eye Care unveils Vision First for PwD

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned eye hospital, Rajan Eye Care has expanded its charity services by issuing cards to the members of Tamilnadu Maatru Thiranaligal Munnetra Sangam on Thursday. The Chennai-based hospital, which has been providing subsidised eye care to the economically weaker sections of the society, launched the project Vision First, Visda 2 - Vision for the Differently Abled, as part of World Sight Day. Rajan Eye Care has joined hands with Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar and Tamilnadu Maatru Thiranaligal Munnetra Sangam to launch this version of the card.

At the launch, chairman of Rajan Eye Care, Dr Mohan Rajan said, “We are focussing on a special category of people this time — persons with disabilities (PwD). Last time we extended these cards for the visually impaired only.” Tamilnadu Maatru Thiranaligal Munnetra Sangam president R Thangam received the first card.

Apart from that, the hospital has provided cards to Chennai police, kidney and cancer patients who cannot afford to spend and State Transport Corporation drivers. This vision card will help them avail services at the Rajan Eye Clinic branches in Chennai.

Actor Srikant was the chief guest. Representatives from differently abled organisations, and A Shankar, president of the Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar, were present. Around 2.5 lakh people have already been availing services using these cards.

“I am fulfilling my father’s dream of providing eye care to everyone who needs it. My father did not want anyone to be deprived of treatment because he/she cannot afford to pay for it,” said Dr Mohan.