Tarang prepares pupils for jobs

CHENNAI: Five sessions, 14 speakers and bright young minds — the second edition of the National HR Congress ‘Tarang’ was all about this. Held at DG Vaishnav College on Thursday, the one-day event focussed on the topic ‘Hire, Train, Retain’. It was organised by the Department of School of Management — that celebrates its silver jubilee year — for aspiring management and marketing students.

The inaugural session was presided by R Ganesan, principal, DG Vaishnav College; Sudarsan Chandrasekharan, AVP-HR talent acquisition, Societe Generale; and MH Raja, chairman, NIPM-Madras Chapter, and MD Lead HR Services Private Ltd. The speakers offered insights on the trends in the HR industry, apps and software dominating the recruitment process and what’s expected from the candidates at interviews.

“We had invited speakers from all parts of the country. As part of a dynamic revolution, Tarang - HR Congress intends to raise a platform for HR professionals and budding aspirants to excel. Speakers from different branches of HR shared their most influencing practices and initiatives. Finding and keeping good employees in today’s market is challenging. We chose the theme accordingly so graduating students will receive insights from various people on what to expect from the job market,” said U Amaleshwari, director, School of Management.

Speakers in senior positions addressed a range of issues in the field. There was a panel discussion on ‘Reskilling and upskilling of new age workforce’. Among the highlights was the launch of the campus placement brochure for this academic year designed by the students.

