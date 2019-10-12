Home Cities Chennai

Tarang prepares pupils for jobs

The New Indian Express was the print partner and NIPM Madras Chapter was the knowledge partner.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The one-day event was held on Thursday  R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five sessions, 14 speakers and bright young minds — the second edition of the National HR Congress ‘Tarang’ was all about this. Held at DG Vaishnav College on Thursday, the one-day event focussed on the topic ‘Hire, Train, Retain’. It was organised by the Department of School of Management — that celebrates its silver jubilee year — for aspiring management and marketing students. 

The inaugural session was presided by R Ganesan, principal, DG Vaishnav College; Sudarsan Chandrasekharan, AVP-HR talent acquisition, Societe Generale; and MH Raja, chairman, NIPM-Madras Chapter, and MD Lead HR Services Private Ltd. The speakers offered insights on the trends in the HR industry, apps and software dominating the recruitment process and what’s expected from the candidates at interviews. 

“We had invited speakers from all parts of the country. As part of a dynamic revolution, Tarang - HR Congress intends to raise a platform for HR professionals and budding aspirants to excel. Speakers from different branches of HR shared their most influencing practices and initiatives. Finding and keeping good employees in today’s market is challenging. We chose the theme accordingly so graduating students will receive insights from various people on what to expect from the job market,” said U Amaleshwari, director, School of Management. 

Speakers in senior positions addressed a range of issues in the field. There was a panel discussion on ‘Reskilling and upskilling of new age workforce’. Among the highlights was the launch of the campus placement brochure for this academic year designed by the students. 
The New Indian Express was the print partner and NIPM Madras Chapter was the knowledge partner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp