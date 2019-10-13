Manju Rani in World boxing final, Mary Kom and two others more settle for bronze

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI : Debutant Manju Rani’s dream run continued as she entered the final of the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia on Saturday. The 20-year-old beat Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 in the semis. However, there were controversies surrounding six-time champ MC Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain’s defeats.

Mary, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, lost in a split decision (1-4) against Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu. The India camp protested in vain as AIBA rules state that a 1-4 margin of defeat is nonreviewable. Lovlina’s margin of defeat was closer at 2-3 against China’s Liu Yang in the semis. This protest, too, was denied as the evaluator agreed with the scores.

But the India camp is hopeful of a solid finish. “We have got over our semis disappointment and are looking forward to Manju’s final,” said national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar. “We are using video analysis to prepare. Even in Manju’s semis, we prepared after watching video footage. Though one entered final, all played well.”