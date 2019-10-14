Three held for beating man to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after an autorickshaw driver was found dead in Sengundram, three men were arrested for allegedly beating him to death. On October 7, police got a call that a body was found in an auto. After initial investigation, the victim was identified as P Murali (27) of Ambal Nagar in Kovur. Initially, the police suspected it to be a case of suicide, but the autopsy revealed that he had been beaten to death.

On Further investigation, it was found that Murali allegedly stole batteries from parked lorries and on October 7 he was caught in the act by a lorry owner Mahesh, his brother-in-law Arunkumar and friend G Sampath. They allegedly assaulted him and as he fell unconscious put him in his auto and left it at Sengundram. Police registered a case and arrested the trio.