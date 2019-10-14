Home Cities Chennai

Armed gang robs gold from doctor in Kancheepuram district after stopping her car

Three men in a motorbike intercepted the doctor in a deserted stretch at Rajakulam and robbed her jewelleries at knifepoint.

Published: 14th October 2019

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified armed gang allegedly robbed around 24 sovereigns gold jewelleries at knifepoint from a doctor who was traveling in her car at Rajakulam in Kancheepuram dsitrict on Sunday night.

The victim, Angelina, a 45-year-old doctor and a resident of Kancheepuram runs a private clinic in Sriperumbudur and travels by her car every day. When she was returning home from the clinic around 8 pm on Sunday, the incident occurred on the lonely Rajakulam-Enathur Salai in Kancheepuram district. "On Sunday, my driver Soundaraj was driving and as we were approaching this particular stretch, three men riding triples on a bike overtook the car and intercepted us," said Angelina.

Initially, Angelina thought that the trio on the bike stopped to quarrel with her driver, but after one of them pulled out a knife, she realised that they were robbers. One of the masked man snatched two gold chains, four bangles and two rings she wearing at the time of the incident and later duo escaped with their associate who was waiting on the bike.

"Soundaraj got off the car while two men got off the bike- one person was wearing a helmet and two of his associates had a cloth tied to their face. The man with the helmet took out a knife and broke the
glass windows of the car," she added.

She said that since the stretch was deserted they could not cry out for help. "Usually, fearing the same reason, I ensure I cross this particular stretch by 6 pm as there are no street lights. Yesterday, I forgot it was Sunday and it became late in the clinic and we were crossing the stretch by 8.10pm, when the incident happened," she said.

However, the victim noted the registration number of the motorbike and informed the police immediately. Angelina, registered a complaint with the Kancheepuram Taluk police. "We have registered a case. I had patrolled the same stretch half an hour before the incident but did not find anybody suspicious. We will further probe the case to trace the suspects," said a police officer.

