Chennai Hospital told to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for negligence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly six years after the death of a 55-year-old woman, a consumer forum has directed a private hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to her son.

According to a petition submitted by E Vijayakumar, his mother E Nagammal was a heart patient and was suffering from chronic kidney disease. She underwent dialysis at Priya Nursing Home in Old Washermenpet on July 15, 2013. While being shifted from the cot to a wheelchair on July 16, she fell allegedly due to negligence by hospital staff. A few days later she was unable to lift her legs and Vijaykumar brought it to the notice of the doctor, who scolded the staff and put a bandage over her ankle on July 21.

The hospital authorities informed that the injury would heal in a week, Vijayakumar said, adding that after his mother’s condition turned worse, she was admitted to the Stanley Medical College and Hospital on August 2, where she was declared unfit for surgical intervention. She died on January 1, 2014.

Subsequently, Vijayakumar sent a legal notice to the hospital and also filed a petition in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North). The forum presided by K Lakshmikantham and PV Jayanthi observed that the patient should have been handled more carefully.