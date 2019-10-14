Home Cities Chennai

Gang loots 16 sovereigns of gold, Rs 2 lakh from two houses in Chennai

Police said in the cctv footage three men could be seen coming on a bike, feeding the dog and later entering the house.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A gang broke into two houses at Peerkankaranai near Tambaram on Saturday night and looted 16 sovereigns gold and Rs 2.26 lakh. Both the incidents were caught on CCTV cameras.

Jagadesan, 71, a retired government official, had gone to a private hospital where his wife was undergoing treatment. “He had allegedly let his dog on the premises. The men are believed to have given biscuits laced with some drug and as soon as the canine fell unconscious, the men broke into the house using a crowbar and took six sovereigns gold, Rs 26,000, an LCD TV and an Ipad,” said a police officer.

Police said in the CCTV footage three men could be seen coming on a bike, feeding the dog and later entering the house.

Similarly at Krishanangar in Varadarajapuram, burglars broke into the house of Sudalaimani, 36, a driver, and escaped with 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs two lakh. Police have noted the registration number of the bike and have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Two bike-borne men snatched a 10-sovereign chain from one Gandhimathi, who was walking towards her house at Kumaran Nagar, Peerkankaranai on Saturday night. Police have registered a case.

