Modi-Xi Summit ends but officials still wrangling stray animals

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the police heaved a sigh of relief after the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram came to an end, the job of Revenue and Animal Husbandry departments and the local bodies is still not over.

How so one may ask... They are still looking after the animals taken off the roads ahead of the summit. A total of 188 including 58 cattle, 90 dogs and 40 monkeys were captured along the ECR and the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) between October 7 and 10. Of them, 12 bovines and 90 dogs, which are yet to be released, are now being taken care of at temporary shelters set up. The monkeys have been released in forests of Nanmangalam and Vandalur.

Of the 58 cattle, 46 were returned to owners after they paid a penalty of Rs 2,000 and feeding charge of Rs 250 per animal,” N Selvam, Revenue Divisional Officer, Chengalpattu told Express. He added that two bulls of local temples, which were also taken to the shelters, would be handed over to the Mamallapuram town panchayat while the remaining cattle would be shifted to a government-authorised cow shelter in Kolathur. “The cattle are monitored round the clock and fed. The two temple bulls are also treated and vaccinated,” said Dr Paulraj, Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry.

Ninety stray dogs are maintained at a private school in Mamallapuram. The veterinarians, who examined the stray dogs, have found a few of them were sterilised recently.“The stray dogs were captured with the help of an NGO. The dogs will be released in a week,” concluded Selvam.

‘No chance for trash’

Chennai: TNCC has raised doubts over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plogging in Mamallapuram. In a statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “The entire town was cleaned in view of the summit. Hence, there was no chance for trash on the beach.” Still, if there was garbage, was it due to the negligence of TN government, he asked. He said the UPA government had allotted Rs 12 crore per year for Classical Tamil, but the NDA reduced it

VIT VP meets Modi

Chennai: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) vice president GV Selvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chennai airport on Saturday before he left for New Delhi after the two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, an institution release said. He presented the book “Vellore Revolt 1806” to Prime Minister and explained to him about the significance of Vellore in Indian freedom struggle.