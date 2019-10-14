More areas to go car-free on Sundays in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More areas in the city may now have ‘Car-free Sundays’, in a bid to promote a healthier lifestyle and equitable street design. The city Corporation, along with city traffic police and other partners first introduced the concept in 2015 in Besant Nagar. Now, Thyagaraya Road, Luz Church Road, KNK Road, Kamarajar Salai, KK Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Perambur High Road are being eyed as potential areas to expand the idea.

A Corporation official said that they are looking into the feasibility of having Car-free Sundays in Anna Nagar. Talks are on to receive the no-objection certificate from the city traffic police and with private sponsors.“To introduce this concept in Anna Nagar, we are also planning to talk to Metro Rail officials to offer Metro Rail passes to those visiting the car-free street,” said a source.

The idea was first conceptualised to promote walking and cycling in line with the Non-Motorized Transport Policy (NMT), improve the quality of life of residents by reducing dependence on automobiles, using streets as open spaces for multifarious activities and promoting inclusivity for all types of users.

In Besant Nagar, the streets are closed for cars and two-wheelers from 6 am to 10 am on Sundays and are opened instead for cycling, aerobics, Zumba, yoga, games for children and sports.

According to a 2015 Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) report on the importance of streets in building inclusive cities, a campaign of its kind was first organised in Ahmedabad in 2009 and eventually caught on in Gurugram, Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Mumbai and Coimbatore.