Home Cities Chennai

No end to traffic woes despite two-way system in Mount road

Traffic jam starts from Gemini Flyover because of which vehicles move at snail’s pace till Greams Road intersection.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Poor condition of General Patters Road adds to the traffic mess.

Poor condition of General Patters Road adds to the traffic mess. (Photo | EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After it was announced that two-way system will be restored in Anna Salai, people were a happy lot hoping that this will eat into the travel time. Unfortunately, that has not been the case so far.
Traffic snarls even during non-office hours has made commute a nightmare. Traffic jam starts from Gemini Flyover because of which vehicles move at snail’s pace till Greams Road intersection. During office hours, motorists say, it takes a good 15 minutes just to reach US Consulate from Spencer’s Plaza.

“Earlier, I used to wait for four to five minutes at Nandanam, Kotturpuram and Pondy Bazaar signals. But, now I wait for 10-15 minutes. The exponential growth in vehicles since 2012 must have been taken into account before bringing back the two-way system,” said Deepa Seshadri of Saidapet, whose travel time from Egmore to Saidapet has increased by at least 20 minutes. Moreover, traffic spills on to inner roads in neighbouring residential areas of Gopalapuram, Royapettah, Thousand Lights and Teynampet.

From 6.30 pm till 8.30 pm, there is a pile-up on Conran Smith Road and Thiru-Vi-Ka Road near Sathyam Cinemas till Avai Shanmugam Salai at Royapettah. Most times, there is no police to regulate vehicles. Similarly, General Patters Road is a mess. Traffic jam spills on to Arunachala Street, Gandhi Irwin Road at Egmore till Eldams Road at Teynampet.  Residential roads too bear the brunt.

Bad roads, no bus shelters

Adding to it is the poor conditions of roads. General Patters Road, Whites Road, Pattullos Road, Cathedral Road and Thiru Vi Ka Salai are a few instances. The one-kilometre stretch on Anna Salai which has been made two-way again has not been levelled properly which results in a bumpy ride.   

Absence of shelters at Anand Theatre and TVS stops causes great hardship to commuters. Experts point out that a part of phase one Metro runs beneath a congested stretch like Anna Salai to encourage people to use public transport.

“If Anna Salai is made one-way again, people will want to commute by their own vehicles as it is one of the widest roads in the city.  Metro Rail must encourage more people to chose its transport by introducing concessions, reducing fares and increasing last-mile connectivity, said Ashwathy Dilip, senior program manager at Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mount road Anna Salai Chennai Mount road traffic
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp