Railways hike fares for trains in Arakkonam-Thakkolam section near Chennai by Rs 5

Railway official sources said the hike in the fares is because the trains are now operated in a newly laid track in the section.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:56 PM

File photo of a train along Jolarpet-Arakkonam route

File photo of a train along Jolarpet-Arakkonam route| EPS

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as there was no official announcement from railways, ticket fares for 16 suburban and passenger trains that run via Arakkonam-Thakkolam route in Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section have been increased by Rs 5. The monthly season ticket fare too has been hiked by Rs 15 since last week.

Railway official sources said the hike in the fares is because the trains are now operated in a newly laid track in the section, which is about 2.4 kms longer that the earlier route.

The railways had to lay the new track because INS Rajali Naval Airbase was close by to the earlier track and it could not be electrified due to security reasons.

The trains are being operated in the new railway line between Arakkonam and Thakkolam since April. Since then, two circular trains covering a distance of 198.6 kms are operating from Chennai Beach via Tambaram (28.6 km), Chengalpattu (59.6 km), Kancheepuram (95.6 km) Arakkonam (128.4 km), Tiruvallur (155.4km) and Perambur (191.6 km).

The rail passengers rued that though trains in circular route was introduced five months ago, the ticket fares were increased by Rs 5 between select stations since last week.

D Santhamurthy of Walajabad, a regular commuter said, “On Friday I was asked to pay Rs 15 per a ticket between Walajabad and Arakkonam in Chennai Beach circular train which was Rs. 10 untill recently. I paid Rs 20 additionally for four tickets. While railway have not made arrangements for last mile connectivity, the hiked fares are unacceptable.”

Presently, 14 pairs of suburban and passenger trains including two circular trains (Beach to Beach) and Tirupati - Puducherry – Tirupati passenger trains are being operated in the Chennai - Kancheepuram section.

“I have been travelling in Puducherry - Tirupati passenger from Palur to Tiruttani for the past few years. Since last week ticket fare have been increased from 15 to Rs. 20. When asked, railway workers said the fares were increased for all the trains in this route," said R Murugan of Palur, a government employee.

Railway officials denied increasing the fare and claimed that they only rationalised the fare in with respect to track distance. A ticket for one to 20 km distance is charges rupees five while Rs. 10 is charged for 21 to 45 km. Similarly, rupees five has been increased from 46 to 70 km.

“The Arakkonam - Thakkolam detour line was longer by 2.6 km than the original route. When the ticketing software was updated, the route distance of a few stations was pushed from Rs.10 fare slab (21 to 45 km) to Rs.15 fare slab (45 to 70 km),” explained the official.

Ticket fare according to distance travelled by passengers:

Distance (Kms) Fare (Rs)
1 to 20 Rs 5
21 Rs 10
46 – 70 Rs 15
71 -80 Rs 20
81- 115 Rs 25
116 -140 Rs 30
