Sindhis meet their soulmate here

By IANS

CHENNAI: As per tradition, every wedding ceremony in the Sindhi community starts with a Kacchi Misri ceremony. Misri, a crystallised sugar lump, is given to the bride and groom symbolising their union. A week before the wedding, the Pakki Misri ceremony — a formal engagement with the couple exchanging rings — takes place.

On Sunday, the Sindhi Federation of South India, Chennai gathered for the ceremony at Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School in Kellys. The main aim of the get-together was to facilitate the introduction and meeting of prospective brides and grooms. Around 135 individuals had registered.

“We conducted our first Kacchi Misri ceremony in 2014. This is our second year. Even people from north India, Australia and Dubai have come. Compared to last time, this year the whole process has evolved with the help of technology. We also used a few apps for registration. The data given by individuals, which is basic requirements like age, height and qualification, is stored. Approximately, five matched options are selected and given to every member based on this criteria. Then things are taken forward by respective families,” said JC Prakash, one of the founders and former president of the 32-year-old Sindhi Federation of South India, Chennai.

The other members of the federation who were present included Bihari Lal Menda, former president; Gokul Bathija, sponsor and supporter of the event; Bihari Lal Ahuja, oldest member involved in match making committee; Manohar Lal Kalra, chairman of Sindhi matrimonial committee, and Mukesh Khubchandani, vice-president of the federation.

After the basic screening, individuals along with parents went for counselling. There were five rooms with two counsellors from the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter to fine-tune the selection process. After this, the individuals and parents met the prospective matches at the library to have a 10-minute conversation.

“In 2014, 13 couples got married after meeting their life partner here. This year the expectations are different. Girls are more educated and employed. Preferences have evolved. We also have people who’ve come for remarriage. This is an opportunity for like-minded people to meet under one roof. If things don’t work here then we always have the online matrimonial website for Sindhis,” said Bihari Lal Ahuja, one of the members of the federation. The event was free of cost.