Home Cities Chennai

Traffic woes at Express Avenue on the rise

A traffic cop in the area said they regulate the autorickshaws in the no-parking zone daily, however, they return after a brief period.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

The width of the road is about six metres.

The width of the road is about six metres. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even after Anna Salai was made a two-way road, after seven years, recently, the traffic congestion on the roads connecting Express Avenue mall is only increasing. The reason for this, according to motorists, is illegal parking, particularly by cabs and autorickshaws outside the mall. During peak hours, vehicles going towards General Patters Road and the adjoining Whites Road pile up near the mall occupied with autorickshaws, causing severe traffic snarls.

“Our business has already come down due to the presence of app-based cab aggregators. So, we have no other option but to park the vehicle here to get little business. Despite parking here, we mostly get only short trips, not more than four kilometres,” said an autorickshaw driver outside the mall.

The area is also home to automobile showrooms, vehicle repair shops, banks and other offices. So, cars and motorbikes are parked outside these shops every day. “The road is dotted with potholes and the speedbreakers do not have markers. Autorickshaws are parked even late in the night to pick up mall visitors. Traffic cops tow two-wheelers parked outside the mall, but do not pay attention to the autorickshaws parked outside the mall,” rued P Sekhar who works at a company on Whites Road.

Seven years ago, the stretch was made one-way for Metro Rail work. Motorists coming from Anna Statue and proceeding towards Gemini Flyover or Teynampet had to take a diversion at Wellington junction towards GP Road via Whites Road and reach Anna Salai. Likewise, motorists from Bharathi Salai (Zam Bazaar) going towards Anna Salai had to take Whites Road or Smith Road to reach Anna Salai.

“Only recently the road was made two-way again in a move to ease the traffic, but the purpose has not been served. The traffic police can also work on creating a bay for autorickshaws in a street nearby,” suggested Revathi Krishnan, a regular commuter. A traffic cop in the area said they regulate the autorickshaws in the no-parking zone daily, however, they return after a brief period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Express Avenue Anna Salai Chennai traffic
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp