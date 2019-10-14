Traffic woes at Express Avenue on the rise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even after Anna Salai was made a two-way road, after seven years, recently, the traffic congestion on the roads connecting Express Avenue mall is only increasing. The reason for this, according to motorists, is illegal parking, particularly by cabs and autorickshaws outside the mall. During peak hours, vehicles going towards General Patters Road and the adjoining Whites Road pile up near the mall occupied with autorickshaws, causing severe traffic snarls.

“Our business has already come down due to the presence of app-based cab aggregators. So, we have no other option but to park the vehicle here to get little business. Despite parking here, we mostly get only short trips, not more than four kilometres,” said an autorickshaw driver outside the mall.

The area is also home to automobile showrooms, vehicle repair shops, banks and other offices. So, cars and motorbikes are parked outside these shops every day. “The road is dotted with potholes and the speedbreakers do not have markers. Autorickshaws are parked even late in the night to pick up mall visitors. Traffic cops tow two-wheelers parked outside the mall, but do not pay attention to the autorickshaws parked outside the mall,” rued P Sekhar who works at a company on Whites Road.

Seven years ago, the stretch was made one-way for Metro Rail work. Motorists coming from Anna Statue and proceeding towards Gemini Flyover or Teynampet had to take a diversion at Wellington junction towards GP Road via Whites Road and reach Anna Salai. Likewise, motorists from Bharathi Salai (Zam Bazaar) going towards Anna Salai had to take Whites Road or Smith Road to reach Anna Salai.

“Only recently the road was made two-way again in a move to ease the traffic, but the purpose has not been served. The traffic police can also work on creating a bay for autorickshaws in a street nearby,” suggested Revathi Krishnan, a regular commuter. A traffic cop in the area said they regulate the autorickshaws in the no-parking zone daily, however, they return after a brief period.