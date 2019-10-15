Home Cities Chennai

1,713 families to be relocated for elevated corridor

The 20.3km-elevated project corridor from Maduravoyal to Chennai Port has hit a roadblock over land acquisition issues.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:20 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 20.3km-elevated project corridor from Maduravoyal to Chennai Port has hit a roadblock over land acquisition issues. It is learnt that the project, wherein the fresh detailed project report has been prepared, is yet to start as 1,713 project affected families are yet to be evicted and resettled. It is learnt that the project was scrutinised by the Prime Minister’s Office recently as it features under the Pragati Project.

Conceptualised initially as a four-lane elevated project, which was to be built at a cost of Rs 1,655 crore, the project has been revised after it got stalled over a bitter row between the State and National Highway Authority of India over alignment. A revised Detailed Project Report has been prepared with the cost revised to Rs 3,500 crore. The project was also converted into a six-lane one. However, now the hurdle is to acquire 3.08 hectare area of land and resettle the 1,713 families.

Chief general manager Alok Deepankar (Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka), said that the State, during the review of the project by the Prime Minister’s Office, has promised to resettle the 1,713 project affected families by October or November. It is learnt that the families will be relocated from the five locations.

He said that once the land acquisition process and transfer of defence land takes place, the project will be kick-started. A total of 3.0864 hectares of land is required. This includes 1.69 hectare of government land and 1.39 hectare of private land. The biggest immediate challenge is acquisition of private land wherein the award could not be passed due to non-release of funds by the State government. The compensation has to be paid as per the new land acquisition act, which could cost the exchequer dearly.

It is learnt that land acquisition cost has to be borne by both, the State and Chennai Port. It is learnt that the project affected families would be shifted to Perumbakkam wherein the Slum Clearance Board has built the tenements. Meanwhile, 458 plots are ready and allotment orders are under issue.

