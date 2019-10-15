An evening of dance perfection

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The stage was set in the courtyard at Phoenix MarketCity in Velachery on Sunday. The audience had begun filling up the seats. The stage director was doing his last check-up of the lighting, sound and other effects 15 minutes prior to the show. All the dancers were backstage, hurrying about dressed in white dhotis and golden skirts. Nirupama and Rajendra, the founders and lead dancers, sat in front of a large mirror, their eyes closed in prayer and concentration before the show. The Abhinaya Dance Company was gearing up to perform Ojas, a depiction of celebration and festive cheer.

The audience was treated to a gamut

of emotions. Debadatta Mallick

“Today we are going to begin by showcasing three popular dance styles. The boys will be doing Bharatnatayam, Rajendra and I will perform Kathakali, and the girls will adapt a 5,000-year-old art form of drama, a depiction of Natayashastra,” said Nirupama, who was dressed in a bright red anarkali. With an elegant flick of her wrist, she exited the stage to allow the dancers in.

They entered from both sides of the stage. Around six male dancers leaped gracefully across. Their movements were strong and firm, not one step out of place. When Nirupama and Rajendra made their entry, a loud cheer resonated throughout the crowd. Like swans they glided across the stage, floating — their feet didn’t touch the ground. The ghungroos strapped to their ankles showcased extraordinary footwork. After an amazing display of precision and flexibility, they welcomed ten female dancers, clad in golden outfits, flowing veils and pointed golden crown.

They glided onto the stage and danced in circles. With unhindered energy, the dance company put up a Kathak performance based on an excerpt from Lord Krishna’s life. “We are going to capture the essence of celebration, happiness and joy today. Take this as a pre-Diwali performance,” Nirupama laughed as the crowd applauded.

Their next performance was a contemporary Kathak piece in which Nirupama and Rajendra depicted the coming together of two halves. The stage was lit with blue and purple lights and all the dancers were dressed in colourful costumes to showcase the festive energy. Nirupama and her company were met with roaring applause and a standing ovation. She humbly thanked the event partners — Event Art — audience, friends and colleagues before gliding her way off stage with the signature flick of her wrist.