Home Cities Chennai

An evening of dance perfection

The stage was set in the courtyard at Phoenix MarketCity in Velachery on Sunday.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Artists from Abhinava Dance Company performing at Pheonix Market City. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Naaz Ghani 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The stage was set in the courtyard at Phoenix MarketCity in Velachery on Sunday. The audience had begun filling up the seats. The stage director was doing his last check-up of the lighting, sound and other effects 15 minutes prior to the show. All the dancers were backstage, hurrying about dressed in white dhotis and golden skirts. Nirupama and Rajendra, the founders and lead dancers, sat in front of a large mirror, their eyes closed in prayer and concentration before the show. The Abhinaya Dance Company was gearing up to perform Ojas, a depiction of celebration and festive cheer. 

The audience was treated to a gamut
of emotions. Debadatta Mallick

“Today we are going to begin by showcasing three popular dance styles. The boys will be doing Bharatnatayam, Rajendra and I will perform Kathakali, and the girls will adapt a 5,000-year-old art form of drama, a depiction of Natayashastra,” said Nirupama, who was dressed in a bright red anarkali. With an elegant flick of her wrist, she exited the stage to allow the dancers in. 

They entered from both sides of the stage. Around six male dancers leaped gracefully across. Their movements were strong and firm, not one step out of place. When Nirupama and Rajendra made their entry, a loud cheer resonated throughout the crowd. Like swans they glided across the stage, floating — their feet didn’t touch the ground. The ghungroos strapped to their ankles showcased extraordinary footwork. After an amazing display of precision and flexibility, they welcomed ten female dancers, clad in golden outfits, flowing veils and pointed golden crown.

They glided onto the stage and danced in circles. With unhindered energy, the dance company put up a Kathak performance based on an excerpt from Lord Krishna’s life. “We are going to capture the essence of celebration, happiness and joy today. Take this as a pre-Diwali performance,” Nirupama laughed as the crowd applauded.

Their next performance was a contemporary Kathak piece in which Nirupama and Rajendra depicted the coming together of two halves. The stage was lit with blue and purple lights and all the dancers were dressed in colourful costumes to showcase the festive energy. Nirupama and her company were met with roaring applause and a standing ovation. She humbly thanked the event partners — Event Art — audience, friends and colleagues before gliding her way off stage with the signature flick of her wrist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp