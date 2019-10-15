Apply for Tanker awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation invites nominations for ‘The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2020’, the annual award given to the most outstanding medical doctor in India who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

There is no age limit for nominating candidates. He/she should have a medical degree and be a resident of India. Their community service must be carried out in India for a minimum of five years. The service must be an outstanding contribution towards helping the needy by going beyond the call of duty.

The person nominating will have to send a detailed report of the nominee including name, address, contact number, type of work carried out and why he/she deserves the award — five copies to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by e-mail for review by the screening committee. This committee will shortlist the applications and forward it to the award selection committee.

The foundation also invites applications for ‘KV George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2020’. This is their annual award for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India. The award will carry a cash prize of `2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The candidate should be under 45 years and must have been a major contributor to research work in India. Co-investigators’ consent should be given. The research must not have been presented elsewhere and it must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases, of relevance to India.

Applicants should send a detailed research report, as mentioned for the other award.

The award winners’ accommodation and travel by train (Second Class AC) will be reimbursed. The last date for nominations/submission of applications is December 15. The awards will be presented on January 25, 2020 at the TANKER’s Awards Nite in Chennai. For details, call TANKER Foundation at 28341635/43090998 or e-mail at info@tankerfoundation.org.