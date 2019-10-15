Home Cities Chennai

Apply for Tanker awards

There is no age limit for nominating candidates.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation invites nominations for ‘The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2020’, the annual award given to the most outstanding medical doctor in India who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. 

There is no age limit for nominating candidates. He/she should have a medical degree and be a resident of India. Their community service must be carried out in India for a minimum of five years. The service must be an outstanding contribution towards helping the needy by going beyond the call of duty.

The person nominating will have to send a detailed report of the nominee including name, address, contact number, type of work carried out and why he/she deserves the award — five copies to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by e-mail for review by the screening committee. This committee will shortlist the applications and forward it to the award selection committee.

The foundation also invites applications for ‘KV George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2020’. This is their annual award for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India. The award will carry a cash prize of  `2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The candidate should be under 45 years and must have been a major contributor to research work in India. Co-investigators’ consent should be given. The research must not have been presented elsewhere and it must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases, of relevance to India.

Applicants should send a detailed research report, as mentioned for the other award.
The award winners’ accommodation and travel by train (Second Class AC) will be reimbursed. The last date for nominations/submission of applications is December 15. The awards will be presented on January 25, 2020 at the TANKER’s Awards Nite in Chennai. For details, call TANKER Foundation at 28341635/43090998 or e-mail at info@tankerfoundation.org.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp