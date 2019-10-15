Doctor waylaid, robbed at knife-point by trio

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Angelina (45), a doctor, was left badly shaken after three men in a bike robbed her 24-sovereign gold jewellery at knife-point near Rajakulam in Kancheepuram on Sunday evening.Angelina runs a clinic in Sriperumbudur and travels in her car driven by Soundaraj, her driver. “At around 8.10 pm when we were near Rajakulam, the trio in the bike waylaid the car.

Soundaraj got out of the car and two men from the gang also came forward. The driver was wearing a helmet and the other two had covered their faces. The driver pulled out a knife and broke the glass window. Initially I thought they had stopped to pick up a fight thinking the car had rammed their bike since they applied a sudden brake. It was only later I realised it was a robbery,” said Angelina.

“One of the masked man snatched my two gold chains, four bangles and two rings and they escaped in the bike,” added Angelina.She said that since the stretch was deserted they could not call for help. “Usually fearing the same I cross this particular stretch by 6 pm as there are no street lights. Yesterday, I forgot it was a Sunday and was late crossing the stretch,” she added. However, the victim noted the registration number of the bike and filed a complaint with Kancheepuram Taluk police. “I had patrolled the same stretch half an hour before but did not find anybody suspicious. We will investigate and trace the suspects,”