Evoluzione opens its doors to an elevated, new space

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : South India — a place known for its fineries, jewellery, weaves, and eclectic fabrics, has always been a land of opportunities, especially for fashion designers from across the country. Evoluzione, a key player in the fashion industry since 2000, is one such brand that has found a strong foothold here. What started as a sea-side pop-up has now evolved into a multi-brand line with stores in Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The multi-brand flagship store that stands tall on Khader Nawaz Khan Road is hard to miss. One can find fashion enthusiasts flocking the building for high-end and seasonal designer wear. The store was relaunched recently. Divided into three sections — The Everyday, The Occasion, and The Luxe — it boasts collections that suit the need of the hour, for any event, and at varying price points.

“At Evoluzione, we appreciate the investment of time. So whether it’s spending hours putting together your dream wedding in our bridal atelier, or dropping by for a cup of Blue Tokai coffee and a scoop of Minus 30 ice-cream at our in-built cafe, we encourage you to experience fashion with all five senses.

As the world takes a step back from fast fashion, our world brings you back to the meticulous craft that is Indian fashion,” said Atul Malhotra, who founded the space along with his wife Tina Malhotra. The building also houses fine jewellery brand Ananya by their daughter Ananya Malhotra. Their son Arnav Malhotra also plays an active role in the business.

The store offers collections from 60 designers around the country including prominent names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anamika Khanna. The newly expanded sections in the basement include a private bridal space that operates based on advance bookings. There’s a gender-fluid section that has casual options in accessories and apparel for both men and women. And, a bespoke section for cocktail parties.

Evoluzione has collaborated with several artists like Kshitij Kankaria, The Giggling Monkey and Srillustrator whose commentary on fashion can be viewed everywhere — from the wallpaper in the changing room to the digital wall installation at the entrance of the bespoke section. “This generation is particular about appreciating nuances and has an eye for detailing. We need to stay updated. Ambiance adds a lot of value to the shopping experience,” said Vikram Phadke, interior designer of the store.