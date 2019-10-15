IIT-M collaborates with ExxonMobil for biofuel research

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has collaborated with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company (EMRE) for research on energy and biofuels. During this five-year joint-research agreement, the institute will be focussing on developing on biofuels, data analytics, gas conversion and transport, and finding low-emission solutions, said a statement. One of the projects being taken up under this research collaboration is to develop novel approaches to convert Indian agro residue biomasses to sugars and high value-chemicals.

Speaking about the project, R Vinu, associate professor, department of chemical engineering, IIT-Madras, said, “We aim to effectively deconstruct rice straw, bagasse and other biomass varieties of Indian origin, to produce sugars, which will directly feed into ExxonMobil’s platform. Secondly, we intend to convert the lignin present in biomass to valuable phenols using novel catalysts, and finally, we aim to evaluate the environmental and economic implications of performing such conversions at scale.”

EMRE is the research and engineering arm of ExxonMobil Corporation, a leading global oil, natural gas, and petrochemicals company. ExxonMobil has spent more than $9 billion since 2000, developing and deploying lower-emission energy solutions. “India has a very fast-growing middle class and a strong desire to provide energy to its entire population.

To achieve this, it has to develop technical solutions, which start at the research level,” said Vijay Swarup, Vice President of Research and Development, EMRE. India is the 3rd highest producer of agro-residues globally with surplus potential of over 230 million tonnes/year after China and Brazil. India’s huge biofuel potential is expected to get realized in the near future with the ‘new biofuel policy’ of India, said the statement.