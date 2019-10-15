Home Cities Chennai

No official word on fare revision of 16 trains?

A fare of Rs 5 is charged for 1 km to 20 km distance and Rs 10 for 21 km to 45 km. Similarly, there is an increase of Rs 5 for a distance of 46 km to 70 km.

Chennai local train (File Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though there was no official announcement about fare revision, ticket prices of 16 suburban and passenger trains running via the Arakkonam-Thakkolam route in the Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section were increased by Rs 5 last week. The monthly season fare has also increased by Rs 15.

The 9.5-km Arakkonam-Thakkolam detour line was thrown open in April. Since then two circular trains from Chennai Beach are operated, covering the distance of 198.6 km via Tambaram (28.6 km), Chengalpattu (59.6 km), Kancheepuram (95.6 km) Arakkonam (128.4 km), Tiruvallur (155.4km) and Perambur (191.6 km). Passengers are sore over the fare increase between select stations.

D Santhamurthy of Walajabad, a regular commuter, said, “On Friday I was asked to pay Rs 15 between Walajabad and Arakkonam in the Chennai Beach circular train whose fare was Rs 10. While the Railways has not made arrangements for the last-mile connectivity, higher fares are unacceptable.”

Presently 14 pairs of suburban and passenger trains including two circular trains (Beach to Beach) and Tirupati-Puducherry-Tirupati passenger are operated in the Chennai - Kancheepuram section.

“I have been travelling in Puducherry-Tirupati passenger from Palur to Tiruttani for a few years. Since last week the fare has increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20. Railway workers say fares have increased for all trains in the route,” said R Murugan.

However, the officials have denied increasing the fare, claiming that they have only rationalised the fare commensurate with track distance. A fare of Rs 5 is charged for 1 km to 20 km distance and Rs 10 for 21 km to 45 km. Similarly, there is an increase of Rs 5 for a distance of 46 km to 70 km.

The official word...
Arakkonam-Thakkolam detour line was longer by 2.6 km than the original route. When the ticketing software was updated, the route distance of a few stations pushed the fare from Rs 10 slab (21 to 45 km ) to Rs 15 slab (45 to 70 km), explained the officials

