Two men run over by trains

Two men were run over by suburban trains in separate incidents in the Beach - Tambaram section on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men were run over by suburban trains in separate incidents in the Beach - Tambaram section on Monday. Police said K Ahmed Kabir (49) of Manaparai, who came to meet his relative, was crossing the tracks between Pallavaram and Chromepet around 8 am on Monday when a Beach-bound train from Tambaram hit him. He was dragged for about 20m before it came to a halt.

He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Similarly, M Raj Kumar (28) of Peraiyur was run over by a Tambaram-bound train from Beach when he was crossing tracks at Pallavaram around 7.30 am. He was on his way to the office.

Man kills wife, surrenders in Poonamallee court
Chennai: A 38-year-old man killed his wife and surrendered in the Poonamallee court on Monday. Police said Kitappan and Sumathi (25), who have two children, were separated for six months following frequent fights. “On Monday, Sumathi visited her husband after dropping the children at school and they had another fight. In a fit of rage, Kitappan stabbed her to death,” said a police officer.

Man charred to death while sleeping
Chennai: A 28-year-old man was charred to death when the hut he was sleeping in went up in flames at Tiruttani on Sunday night.  Police said Nagarajan, a daily wager, resided at Periya Kalakattur. “After finishing the day’s work, he was sleeping in his hut at night. Suddenly, the people around saw the hut burning, but they could not rescue him as he was charred to death,” said a police officer. A case has been registered. The police suspect someone to have set the hut afire owing to some previous enmity. Investigations are on.

Driver crushed to death,near Nagalkeni
Chennai: A 43-year-old driver was crushed to death when he jumped off his lorry and tried to bring it under control near Nagalkeni at Chromepet on Monday afternoon. Police said Murugan (43) of Thirumalai was driving from Ranipet to Nangalkeni on Monday to deliver leather tanning material. As he reached Pillaiyar Kovil Street, he lost control, jumped out and tried to place a rock under the tyre to stop the lorry, but was run over,” said a police officer. The vehicle came to a halt after it rammed the wall of a private firm.

