A gift that captures fruitful morals and messages of life

 On Monday evening, the party hall of Savera Hotel was decked up in yellow for a special occasion.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: On Monday evening, the party hall of Savera Hotel was decked up in yellow for a special occasion. The place lit up further when well-wishers and admirers of renowned author Sivasankari walked in bearing smiles to celebrate her 77th birthday.“We call her Amma. She’s been associated with The Duchess Club since its inception and has celebrated all the important events with us including her 60th birthday. Sivasankari amma is a strong and straightforward woman. She’s giving, genuine, and, over the years, has become more spiritual. Committing a lifetime to writing is not a small accomplishment. We have great respect for her,” said A Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Savera Hotel.

She has contributed to Tamil literature
for the past five decades  P Jawahar

Setting an example
Sivasankari has been churning out novels, short stories, and travelogues in all genres of Tamil literature for the past five decades. A memoir, she thought, would be the best way to pass on her legacy and life lessons to the readers.

“It was my secretary, who had been with me for the past 40 years before passing away recently, who insisted that I pen a memoir. She’s often told me that my stories have transformed her life. After mulling over it for a long time, I decided to fulfil her last wish. I came up with the content in 18 months. Everything has been done meticulously with the help and support of my friends,” said Sivasankari who was selected as the Woman of the Year 2000 by the International Women’s Association.

The two-volume memoir titled Suriya Vamsam is a compilation of her childhood memories and professional life. It was launched as part of the celebration. Dr Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor of MGR Medical University, read a few portions from the book with excellent modulations to introduce the memoir to the audience. G Meenakshi, who transcribed the recorded tapes into the book, spoke on the instances that moved her. Popular authors also shared a few words about the author. 

Gratitude and memories
“I’d invited 250 people — all dear ones and associated with me for the past 40-50 years. This made my birthday special. This book is for them. It gave me a chance to go down the memory lane and dig through things that I probably put in my subconscious mind. It was a thrilling, moving and meaningful experience. I wanted to keep it as authentic as possible with my readers. Many of these experiences have given me the awareness to become a better human being and writer. It’s an honest and transparent book,” said Sivasankari, who was one of the four writers whose works were recorded in her voice for the archives of the US Library of Congress. 

Her book series Knit India Through Literature, which was a result of 16 years of research, is claimed to be the first of its kind in Indian Literature. It was out in four volumes to introduce Indians to Indians through culture and literature. The author said that completing this book has awakened her sense of gratitude to God. She feels blessed for having earned such magnanimous and loving people in her life. She hopes that the thought-provoking moments in her book will shape the lives of people for the better.

