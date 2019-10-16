A humble drink for a healthy life

Divya Purushotham By

Coconut water is one of the best thirst quenchers and offers a delicious alternative to water. This liquid is packed with a list of nutrients such as fibers, vitamins and minerals along with their health benefits. Coconuts are usually grown on palm trees and it is considered as a fruit rather than a nut. Coconut juice is found in the centre of a young green coconut.

It is known to nourish the fruit. It is said that coconut water is formed in the fruit naturally and it contains 94 per cent water and very little fat. It’s tasty, refreshing and also very good for you. Here are a few benefits of this nutritious coconut water.

Antioxidant properties: Free radicals are unstable molecules formed in your cells during metabolism. They usually increase while there is stress or injury to the body. So when there is an increased number of free radicals in the cells, the body goes under the state of oxidative stress thereby increasing the risk of disease to the body. Consuming coconut water is also beneficial as it contains antioxidants, which modifies the action of free radicals so they no longer cause harm.

Fight diabetes: Coconut water is known to improve blood sugar control. It is rich in magnesium which also increases insulin sensitivity and reduces blood sugar levels.

Reduces blood pressure: Coconut water is also known for controlling blood pressure. It contains potassium which is responsible for lowering blood pressure in people with high pressure and also decreasing the risk of blood clots.

 Helps prevent kidney stones: Drinking fluids is important for kidney stone prevention. Researches say that water from coconut may prevent kidney stones by reducing crystal and stone formation.

Beneficial after prolonged exercise: Coconut water is one of the few beverages that restores hydration and replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise.

Aids in weight loss: As the fat content is quite low, generous quantities can be consumed without the fear of putting on pounds. It also suppresses the appetite and makes one feel full because of its rich nature.

Picture-perfect skin: Coconut water moisturises the skin from within if ingested orally and eliminates large amounts of oil. This explains why products such as facial creams, shampoos, conditioners and lotions that contain traces of coconut extract are more effective. It’s very beneficial to consume coconut water during the summer, especially if you live in a place where the temperature and humidity levels are high. It rehydrates your body and provides essential nutrients. Make coconut water an essential part of your regular diet to benefit from it.