Home Cities Chennai

A humble drink for a healthy life

Coconut water is one of the best thirst quenchers and offers a delicious alternative to water.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Divya Purushotham
Express News Service

Coconut water is one of the best thirst quenchers and offers a delicious alternative to water. This liquid is packed with a list of nutrients such as fibers, vitamins and minerals along with their health benefits. Coconuts are usually grown on palm trees and it is considered as a fruit rather than a nut. Coconut juice is found in the centre of a young green coconut.

It is known to nourish the fruit. It is said that coconut water is formed in the fruit naturally and it contains 94 per cent water and very little fat. It’s tasty, refreshing and also very good for you. Here are a few benefits of this nutritious coconut water.

Antioxidant properties: Free radicals are unstable molecules formed in your cells during metabolism. They usually increase while there is stress or injury to the body. So when there is an increased number of free radicals in the cells, the body goes under the state of oxidative stress thereby increasing the risk of disease to the body. Consuming coconut water is also beneficial as it contains antioxidants, which modifies the action of free radicals so they no longer cause harm.

Fight diabetes: Coconut water is known to improve blood sugar control. It is rich in magnesium which also increases insulin sensitivity and reduces blood sugar levels.

Reduces blood pressure: Coconut water is also known for controlling blood pressure. It contains potassium which is responsible for lowering blood pressure in people with high pressure and also decreasing the risk of blood clots.

 Helps prevent kidney stones: Drinking fluids is important for kidney stone prevention. Researches say that water from coconut may prevent kidney stones by reducing crystal and stone formation.

Beneficial after prolonged exercise: Coconut water is one of the few beverages that restores hydration and replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise.

Aids in weight loss: As the fat content is quite low, generous quantities can be consumed without the fear of putting on pounds. It also suppresses the appetite and makes one feel full because of its rich nature.

Picture-perfect skin: Coconut water moisturises the skin from within if ingested orally and eliminates large amounts of oil. This explains why products such as facial creams, shampoos, conditioners and lotions that contain traces of coconut extract are more effective. It’s very beneficial to consume coconut water during the summer, especially if you live in a place where the temperature and humidity levels are high. It rehydrates your body and provides essential nutrients. Make coconut water an essential part of your regular diet to benefit from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp