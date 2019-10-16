A ‘shocking’ development to old leaky roofs over Perumbakkam tenements

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Leaky roof is not a new problem for the tenements of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) in Perumbakkam, but now they are literally being shocked. Last week, Archana (name changed) from L block was leaning against the wall while turning on the fan, but before she could blink the woman received an electric shock and was rushed to the Semmenchery Primary Healthcare Centre.

Now her neighbours are experiencing the same thing just by touching the walls and switchboard because of the constant leakage, which seeps into the walls.



“For those on the top floor, leakage is from overhead tanks and for us in the lower floors, we think it is due to broken water pipelines. But we don’t know the reason for sure because we are yet to get an answer from officials,” said Archana who lives with her six-year-old child.



The leakage and electric shocks are common in the K and L blocks. “We receive a slight shock while handling appliances like the fridge or washing machine,” said Geetha K, who has been resettled from Aminjikarai.

Residents said that the two blocks have been leaking ever since they set foot into the houses almost four years ago. “We take all belongings including cot out of the room, let the room dry and move everything back at least twice a month,” said Devi, from the K block.



After complaints, authorities had arranged for the ceilings to be patched up to prevent leakage. However, a week later the leakage was back, claim residents. Express had reported earlier about leaking water pipes in 138, 139 and 140 blocks, considered to be relatively newer blocks, in the Perumbakkam resettlement site.