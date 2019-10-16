Can spirituality end gender bias?

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

India, which is considered to be the oldest civilisation in the world, is full of paradoxes that can be seen and experienced by every citizen who calls themselves an Indian as well as by those who visit the country to experience its ancient culture. So deep-rooted are these paradoxes that sometimes one wonders at the level of tolerance that Indians possess within them. Since time immemorial, women have always been at the receiving end of all kinds of atrocities committed in the form of wars, terrorist attacks, domestic quarrels and most recently, extremism of male domination. In any part of the world, you will find cases where women are exploited from birth to death.

So, the question that arises is, ‘Why women?’. Can anyone explain the reason for these cruelties and barbaric acts? Nobel Laureate Malala Yousoufzai stressed on educating and empowering women in her maiden speech at the Noble Peace Awards Ceremony, where she expressed her anguish at the way in which young girls were pushed into child marriage and made to conceive. This mindset has been formed gradually over the years, hence, this will take years of hard work to eradicate.

The task is to challenge and root out the attitudes that were made years ago. So naturally it will take time, but it is possible, provided there is a united will to do so. Spirituality has been a game changer to resolve gender bias. It concentrates more on the subtleness of one’s being, that is, the soul, rather than the physical aspect, that is, the body. All the current issues faced by women in society today are due to the powerful body consciousness that make men into beasts.

Human energy is considered to be most potent when compared to all the powers in world, and that is the core of all issues. If one learns the art of channelising human energies in right direction, then probably things would gradually start changing. It is this unchannelised energy that creates havoc and women become the natural victims. The crux is to channelise energy through some positive activity and raise to a level of higher consciousness that is above body and bodily relations, and experience the power of divinity within the self. If everyone rise to this higher consciousness, then the world would be better for women.