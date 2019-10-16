Home Cities Chennai

Loan fraud: Gang that cheated hundreds busted

12 suspected to be part of an organised racket arrested

Published: 16th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: YET another bank fraud racket has been busted in the city. A total of 12 persons, including 5 women, who reportedly ran a fake call centre, have been arrested. 

The call centre, called Phoenix Outdoor Solutions, was being managed by Manikandan, the main suspects in the case. They are said to have employed around 30 to 40 people as telecallers. 
The staff would call the public pretending to be mediators for banks and other financial institutions. They would promise personal loans to customers who were willing to maintain a certain bank balance.    

“For instance, they would ask the victim to deposit `50,000 and maintain it as minimum balance if they want a loan of `5 lakh. They would then obtain bank details from the customer and transfer the money to their e-wallet,” say police.

So far, 64 people have filed such complaints with the Central Crime Branch. A team conducted raids at the office in Sithalapakkam and seized cell phones, computers, cheque books, PAN cards, and rubber stamps of fake companies. 

“A few of the staff claimed that they got in touch with Manikandan through a mobile app inviting candidates for telecaller jobs. They were employed only to collect the details from customers. The transaction would be carried out by the couple,” police added. 
Police suspect, more than 100 people to have fallen prey to this in a span of six months. Earlier this year in Feb 7 men were arrested on charges of running a fake call centre and used the similar modus to swindle money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp