Loan fraud: Gang that cheated hundreds busted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: YET another bank fraud racket has been busted in the city. A total of 12 persons, including 5 women, who reportedly ran a fake call centre, have been arrested.

The call centre, called Phoenix Outdoor Solutions, was being managed by Manikandan, the main suspects in the case. They are said to have employed around 30 to 40 people as telecallers.

The staff would call the public pretending to be mediators for banks and other financial institutions. They would promise personal loans to customers who were willing to maintain a certain bank balance.

“For instance, they would ask the victim to deposit `50,000 and maintain it as minimum balance if they want a loan of `5 lakh. They would then obtain bank details from the customer and transfer the money to their e-wallet,” say police.

So far, 64 people have filed such complaints with the Central Crime Branch. A team conducted raids at the office in Sithalapakkam and seized cell phones, computers, cheque books, PAN cards, and rubber stamps of fake companies.

“A few of the staff claimed that they got in touch with Manikandan through a mobile app inviting candidates for telecaller jobs. They were employed only to collect the details from customers. The transaction would be carried out by the couple,” police added.

Police suspect, more than 100 people to have fallen prey to this in a span of six months. Earlier this year in Feb 7 men were arrested on charges of running a fake call centre and used the similar modus to swindle money.