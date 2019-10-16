Masked men barge into house, attack 3 with knives 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people including a ten-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries after two masked men barged into their house and attacked them with knives at Red Hills during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said, R Chitra (29), her son R Monish (10) and nephew B Karthik (26), were sleeping at their house at Red Hills, when two men barged into their house and attacked the trio and escaped.

Hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to their rescue and took them to the Government Stanley Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police found, Chitra had raised a complaint with their house owner about another tenant R Pavithra (30), claiming that she was in a relationship with Vinoth (24).“Following the complaint, the house owner requested Pavithra to vacate the house. Vinoth was informed about the incident. Angered by this, Vinoth and his associate decided to take revenge and attacked Chitra, her son and nephew,” said police.