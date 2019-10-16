Home Cities Chennai

Old stories of ancient cultures

 It wasn’t a regular hectic mor ning at Madras University’s Centre for Australian Studies on Tuesday.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It wasn’t a regular hectic mor ning at Madras University’s Centre for Australian Studies on Tuesday. Instead, students and teachers assembled to attend a storytelling session by Uncle Larry Walsh and musician Ron Murray. The session was organised by the Australian Consulate-General. The Australian cultural educators were in the city after attending a storytelling fest in New Delhi. The duo performed stories honouring 60,000-year-old oral traditions of the Kulin Nations from South Eastern Australia. Larry’s hands swayed up and down in the air as he narrated stories of aboriginal culture. The microexpressions on his face were deep and poignant. His storytelling was accompanied by Ron playing his didgeridoo, an indigenous instrument.

The audience listened with rapt attention. The Australian aboriginals take their storytelling quite seriously. Despite the advancement in technology, the duo believes that this is the way forward to raise their children with values, and inculcate a sense of pride about the community in their minds. “Each storyteller is different, but a good one knows how to appreciate it despite the cultural and language barriers. There is a story behind every story I tell. The first step is to sit and imagine the world of the child and design a story accordingly. Instead of seeing it as a mere myth or legend, one needs to reflect on why a particular story, that’s thousands of years old, is still alive and being told. I believe that the next generation will continue to take this art forward,” said Larry, who presented these stories through a contemporary lens, illustrating the timeless quality and relevance of these ideas to modern- day life. Larry hopes that every culture has a storyteller to carry forward the legacy.

He particularly loves working with the younger generation as he sees them as the torchbearers of the future. “These stories should make them feel happy and proud of their background. As a storyteller, one must feel, see and hear the stories for it to reach the masses,” said Larry. Meanwhile, Ron’s instrument found the likes of students. “I learned to play from one of my relatives. It’s an age-old ins t r u m e n t . I ’ve been playing it since the age of 20.

There are many superstitious beliefs about didgeridoo. The sound it emits is eccentric and is said to have healing properties. It adds value to my storytelling experience,” said Ron, who has an international reputation as a didgeridoo soloist, having performed in Australia, New York, Jordon, Canada and New Zealand. Ron regularly gives presentations and lectures on indigenous issues in the areas of employment, history, the environment, justice, culture, art practice and the positive contribut i o n s o f indigenous people to Australian

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp