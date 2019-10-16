Tibetans detained before Modi-Xi summit released from prison on Tuesday

OMJASVIN M D By

CHENNAI: Tibetans who were detained as part of preventive measures ahead of the Modi-Xi summit said it has been a traumatizing week for them inside the Puzhal Central Jail.

‘‘It is depressing to be put in jail when we have done nothing but still have been treated as criminals,’’ said Tenzin Lobsang, a Tibetan who was taken under preventive custody.

Of the 14 people who were released out of jail on Tuesday evening, five of them were college students. While few Tibetans had come from various parts of the country to peacefully protest against Chinese President Xi-Jinping, many in the city were picked under preventive custody.

College students said they missed exams as they were made to run pole to post between Selaiyur and St. Thomas Mount police stations.

Tenzin, a Tibetan studying first year college in the city, said he was picked up at Selaiyur last Wednesday morning. He was then told to go to St. Thomas Mount police station to sign a bond.

‘‘The police made us sign a bond saying that we won’t protest for the next one year. If we do, they will jail us,’’ said Tenzin. He said he was asked to come to the station the next day also and it had cost him college attendance and exam.

Physical harassment

President of Tibetan Youth Congress, Gonpo, told Express that the police physically harassed tibetans in police stations when they were detained a week ago. ‘‘We faced worst experience under the police custody. We are planning to file a human rights complaint against the Tambaram police station soon,’’ he said.

‘‘12 of us (Tibetans) were placed in Guindy and Tambaram stations while the rest were kept it other stations including Selaiyur,’’ added Gonpo.

Ahead of the summit, there were three groups which were arrested. Students for a Free Tibet who came from Delhi and Bangalore, Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) who came from Dharamsala and Bangalore and Tibetan Student Association of Madras.

Recently, when China observed the 70th anniversary of communist rule on October 1, members of the TYC staged a demonstration outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi. Following this, the Indian intelligence had given strict orders to detain any tibetian protesters as part of security measures.

‘‘Chennai turned into little China on that day and it was scary to learn about the seriousness of the actions undertaken by the police,’’ Tenzil Phunstok Doring, Former President of Tibetan Student Association of Madras.

He questioned how Tibetans can express opinions in Tibet under China when they can’t even express opinions from India.