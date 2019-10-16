Home Cities Chennai

Working together for a bigger goal

At Workafella, CFC will host fan meet-and-greet events, partner events, marketing activations, media interactions and the club’s pre-match press conferences for the upcoming Hero ISL season.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

At Workafella, CFC will host fan meet-and-greet events, partner events & marketing activations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the sixth edition of the Hero Indian Super League which will begin on October 20, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) announced Workafella, a co-working space provider, as their club’s official workspace partner on Wednesday.

“The culture of co-working spaces is the way ahead. As Workafella is a Chennai brand, it was an absolute no-brainer for us to partner with them. At CFC, we view the workspace as the engine room that powers the club’s various commercial verticals that support both senior and junior teams and aligns them with the efforts on the pitch. Subsequently, it really brings the club closer to the community,” said Hiren Mody, vice president, CFC.

At Workafella, CFC will host fan meet-and-greet events, partner events, marketing activations, media interactions and the club’s pre-match press conferences for the upcoming Hero ISL season. Also, all the CFC matches will be screened across Workafella centres.

“I have always wanted to see our Indian players representing larger European clubs in the future and that begins with supporting our local clubs. Chennaiyin FC will benefit from a host of Workafella’s services and have access to the gym, social hub, gaming zone and other facilities,” said Shray Rattha, co-founder and director, Workafella.Workafella is a homegrown brand with centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. They plan to have more than 25,000 seats at their workspaces by 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp