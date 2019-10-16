Working together for a bigger goal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the sixth edition of the Hero Indian Super League which will begin on October 20, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) announced Workafella, a co-working space provider, as their club’s official workspace partner on Wednesday.

“The culture of co-working spaces is the way ahead. As Workafella is a Chennai brand, it was an absolute no-brainer for us to partner with them. At CFC, we view the workspace as the engine room that powers the club’s various commercial verticals that support both senior and junior teams and aligns them with the efforts on the pitch. Subsequently, it really brings the club closer to the community,” said Hiren Mody, vice president, CFC.

At Workafella, CFC will host fan meet-and-greet events, partner events, marketing activations, media interactions and the club’s pre-match press conferences for the upcoming Hero ISL season. Also, all the CFC matches will be screened across Workafella centres.

“I have always wanted to see our Indian players representing larger European clubs in the future and that begins with supporting our local clubs. Chennaiyin FC will benefit from a host of Workafella’s services and have access to the gym, social hub, gaming zone and other facilities,” said Shray Rattha, co-founder and director, Workafella.Workafella is a homegrown brand with centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. They plan to have more than 25,000 seats at their workspaces by 2020.