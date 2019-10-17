Home Cities Chennai

A game with the greek gods 

In Elysium, two-four players take on the roles of Greek demigods who are competing to earn the favour of the Gods and win legendary allies and treasures to their side.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In Elysium, two-four players take on the roles of Greek demigods who are competing to earn the favour of the Gods and win legendary allies and treasures to their side. Each round, a certain number of cards are laid out and players take turns drafting cards from that central pool. Each card is associated with one of the Greek Gods — each game will have five gods, out of the eight that come with the game — and will also have a level from 1-3. When claimed, these cards are placed in a player’s domain, which is the area immediately above their player boards, and will have various effects.

Some cards have one-time effects and don’t do anything subsequently, while others activate either every round or when you’d like them to. The first of many wrinkles, however, is that all of these cards only provide their powers as long as you keep them in your domain; however, to score points, you’ve to transfer them to your elysium. Each player’s elysium is the area below their player boards, and you are trying to collect sets of related cards (or legends) there.

Your goal is either to create a family legend (a level 1, 2 and 3 cards of the same god) or a level legend (2-5 cards of the same level but different gods), and there are bonus points on offer for being the first player to complete any one type of legend. So you’re racing to do this, but that also means that you’ll have to sacrifice all the lovely abilities those cards give you; because, remember, cards in your elysium do nothing except score points.

It’s a wonderful contradiction, that you have to tear down the engine you’ve built in order to actually have a shot at winning, and it makes Elysium deeply compelling. Another feather in Elysium’s cap is how it handles the cost of those cards. Where other games would have placed varying money or resource costs, Elysium streamlines it wonderfully — each player has four columns at their disposal, and each card requires a particular column or pair of columns to claim. After claiming a card, however, you’ve got to remove a column from your board, thus decreasing your options for the next turn.

Mechanically, it’s about as simple as you could get; practically, however, it’s the recipe for agonising decisions every turn. 7 Wonders is often hailed as a modern classic, and it’s easy to see why — it’s a great card-drafting game and it’s relatively accessible and quick-playing too. However, if you’re up for something with a little more depth and a slightly different take on the drafting mechanic, I’d highly recommend Elysium. It’s a wonderful game and a great next step up from all the usually-recommended gateway games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp